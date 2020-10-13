Save $200 on this funky Metallic Purple Fender Road Worn 50s Telecaster

Prime Day is here, and we’re sorting through as many retailer offers as possible to bring you the best Prime Day music deals – like this stunning Fender Road Worn Telecaster in Metallic Purple, currently on sale with a $200 discount.

If purple is the new black, then you’re going to want to get clicking, as Guitar Center has knocked $200 off the regular price of this sparkly purple Telecaster, bringing it down to just $899 from the usual $1,099.99 price.

Fender Road Worn 50s Telecaster: Was $1,099|Now $899

The Fender Road Worn 50s Telecaster gives you the classic look, tone and feel of a played-in guitar, but with the dependable build quality of a modern guitar at an affordable price. Presented in this striking Metallic Purple Road Worn finish, it's one of the coolest, funkiest Teles we've seen in recent times, and with $200 off the asking price, we're struggling to see how this is anything other than a Prime Day bargain.View Deal

Fender’s Road Worn Series guitars are not only known for being phenomenal guitars, but with looks to match. And we’d say that this aged Metallic Purple example takes things to the next level.

Featuring an alder body with that worn finish, a pair of spicy Tex-Mex Telecaster pickups, vintage-style tuners, a three-saddle bridge and the comfort of a pre-aged maple neck, the Road Worn 50s Telecaster gives you classic tone and playability, coupled with modern-day consistency and reliability.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Fender) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Fender)

