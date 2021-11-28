Save $120 on these Epiphone ES-335 Traditional Pro models before it's too late

We're delighted to see Guitar Center offering up all four finish options of its exclusive Epiphone models with a hefty discount – but only until the end of today.

The Wine Red, Inverness Green, Metallic Gold and Ebony models are down to $479 from an already tempting $599. These Traditional Pro electric guitar boast a five-ply maple body with a solid maple centre block that aides resonance while eliminating feedback.The mahogany neck has a comfortable c-shape profile with a laurel fingerboard.

Classic 335 tones and build with the added bonus of coil-splits for single-coil tones and Guitar Center's exclusive four finishes; Ebony, Wine Red, Metallic Gold and Inverness Green. The offers ends soon so move fast!

The tonal versatility of these models is enhanced by coil splits via push/pull controls for the Alnico Classic Pro humbuckers. A treble bleed mod also retains high end when turning down the volume control to back the gain off.

A LockTone tune-o-matic bridge, stopbar tailpiece and Epiphone Deluxe tuners keeps everything resonating and intonated.

