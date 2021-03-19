Save an extra 40% off Waves plugins and get a FREE plugin with orders over $50

If, like us, lockdown has seen you spending more time recording music than you thought was humanly possible, then you probably have countless tracks at various stages of completion. Maybe some of those tunes needs some special sauce to see them home? For that, the latest Waves sale is the place to go, with an extra 40% off already heavily discounted plugins and bundles.

The offer covers all plugins and all bundles, so whether you want a newer effect or instrument – such as the OVox vocal resynthesizer or Codex Wavetable Synth – or one of Waves’ classic bundles – like the best-selling Gold package – you can make a big saving.

What’s more, if you’ve made a purchase of $50 or more, you’ll receive an email after checkout enabling you to select an additional plugin for free. Spend over $100 and you'll have your pick of two free plugins.

When you consider how much great stuff is on offer, it shouldn't be too difficult to fill your basket with plugins totaling north of $50…

Save 40% on Waves plugins, get another plugin FREE!

Use the coupon code CREATE40 when you checkout to get your 40% discount on plugins and bundles. Spend $50 or more and you’ll be able to select a free plug-in from a predetermined list. Spend over $100 and you can make that TWO FREE PLUGINS! View Deal

But the discounts don't stop there... in celebration of the 2021 Grammy Awards, Waves is selling 20 of its top plugins - many of which have been used to mix this year's Grammy nominees and winners - for just $29.99 apiece.