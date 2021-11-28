Save $150 off the Korg Minilogue in Amazon's Cyber Weekend sale

If you're on the hunt for your a decent analogue synth from a reputable manufacturer, and you don't want to stray too close to the $1000 mark, you probably couldn't get a better deal than the Korg Minilogue, which is on sale now for Cyber Monday at Amazon.

Grab the Minologue today for an screamingly good price of $549.99 - at $150 below the RRP, that's one of the most impressive Cyber Monday music deals we've seen this year.

The Minilogue is a seriously powerful synth that's equipped with features you'd expect on a model going for two or three times this price. This 37-key fully programmable analogue polyphonic synthesizer brings the warm, rich analogue sound that Korg synths are known for, delivering everything from razor-sharp leads to lush, wavering pads and chunky bass sounds. With a killer filter, on-board tape delay and versatile step sequencer, the Minilogue has almost everything you need from an analogue polysynth.

Korg Minilogue: was $700, now $549 Korg Minilogue: was $700, now $549 This 4-voice polysynth was already the most versatile, powerful analogue poly available at this price point - and that was before Amazon knocked $150 off the top. At $549, the Minilogue is an absolute steal, offering up a polyphonic step and motion sequencer, on board tape-style delay, multiple sound shaping and filter options, and an oscilloscope display packed into a tasty silver chassis.

Aside from its gnarly analogue tone and versatile architecture, the Minilogue has more than a few extra features to make it worth a punt. First up we've got the automatable 16-step polyphonic note and motion sequencer, which'll have you cracking out killer sequences and patterns in no time.

Then, there's the on-board tape-style delay, which lets you add an extra dimension to the Minilogue's sound. On top of that, we have the synth's expansive connectivity, offering MIDI, USB MIDI, and Audio Sync to let you hook up with the rest of your studio.

As if that wasn't enough, Korg have integrated a nifty oscilloscope display to let you visualise your waveforms and go deep into programming your patches. Head on over to Amazon now to grab a Minilogue for $549 while stocks last.