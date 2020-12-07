SampleScience releases a free VST upright piano plugin that sounds like it was recorded in your living room

We’re used to seeing grand piano plugins that promise maximum levels of detail, but Room Piano 3 is cut from slightly different cloth. This is a free upright ‘living room piano’ that promises to add a lo-fi touch to your productions.

To ease the pain on your CPU, the sampling was done at two velocities every three semitones, though Room Piano 3 does have twice as many samples as version 2. That said, it still weighs in at just 60MB.

Additional features include amplitude ADSR, a multi-LFO, a high-pass/low-pass filter and a room reverb. This version also boasts a modernised interface.

Room Piano 3 is available for Windows 8.1/10 and runs as a VST plugin. You can download it for free, though there’s also an option to donate what you think it’s worth.