SampleScience releases a free VST upright piano plugin that sounds like it was recorded in your living room

Room Piano 3 promises a lo-fi sound

We’re used to seeing grand piano plugins that promise maximum levels of detail, but Room Piano 3 is cut from slightly different cloth. This is a free upright ‘living room piano’ that promises to add a lo-fi touch to your productions.

To ease the pain on your CPU, the sampling was done at two velocities every three semitones, though Room Piano 3 does have twice as many samples as version 2. That said, it still weighs in at just 60MB.

Additional features include amplitude ADSR, a multi-LFO, a high-pass/low-pass filter and a room reverb. This version also boasts a modernised interface.

Room Piano 3 is available for Windows 8.1/10 and runs as a VST plugin. You can download it for free, though there’s also an option to donate what you think it’s worth.

Find out more on the SampleScience website

