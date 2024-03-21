SampleRadar: 493 hardware drum machine samples

From classics like the Roland TR-808 and 909 through to modern marvels such as Elektron's Analog Rytm, hardware drum machines are an essential element of many producer's studio set-up.

They don't come cheap, though. (Well, some of them do.) So if you're looking to integrate the sound of a hardware drum machine into your productions but can't quite stump up the cash, we're here to help.

Today's edition of SampleRadar features looped beats and one-shots from a variety of beat-boxes, including the Alesis H16-B, Arturia DrumBrute, Nord Drum and Roland TR-8. What are you waiting for? Download and dive in.

What you need to know

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Hardware drum machine samples: click to download

Hardware drum machine samples (293MB)

These samples originally appeared in Future Music Magazine. Check out the latest issue for many more.

