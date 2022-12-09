SampleRadar: 250 free groovy filth samples

You've heard of analogue dirt, but how about groovy filth? That's our latest free sample pack in a nutshell - scuzzy, fuzzy and distorted goodness for your sampling pleasure.

Inside, you'll find fuzzed-out 303 loops, dirty drum beats, scratchy synth riffs and a bountiful selection of distorted sonic textures: tape noise, vinyl crackle, and digital dirt, all suitable for layering into productions that are in need of a little grit and grime.

What you need to know

This sample collection offers a variety of loops and one-shots in four folders, labelled by the type of sound they contain.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Groovy filth samples: click to download

Groovy filth samples (409MB)

These samples originally appeared in Future Music Magazine. Check out the latest issue for many more.

Head over to the SampleRadar hub to download over 80,000 more free samples.