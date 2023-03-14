SampleRadar: 147 Casio SK-1 samples

We adore the Casio SK-1 here at MusicRadar. Once the cheapest sampler in the world, this little number may be laughably underpowered, terribly flimsy, and lacking in MIDI, effects, filters, and memory that extends beyond space for a single sample, but it's got a certain cutesy charm that we simply cannot deny.

As is often the case with quote-unquote "bad gear", the SK-1's apparent flaws have become the very things that music-makers love about it the most. Whether its the gorgeously 8-bit sound of its sampler, its cheesy stock drum patterns or its spine-tinglingly nostalgic set of synth presets, this miniature marvel has lo-fi goodness written all over it.

Hence why we've devoted today's edition of SampleRadar entirely to the SK-1. Scroll down and download for a collection of hits, beats, loops and single-shots sampled directly from the SK-1's beloved circuits.

What you need to know

This sample collection offers a variety of samples in five folders.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Casio SK-1 samples: click to download

Casio SK-1 samples (110MB)

These samples originally appeared in Future Music Magazine. Check out the latest issue for many more.

