Sample Logic’s Motion Keys promises to “breathe new life” into sampled pianos and keyboards

You might think that there’s nothing left to add to the world of sampled piano/keyboard instruments, but Sample Logic has other ideas and has released Motion Keys.

Offering 483 instruments derived from 12GB of sample content, this includes Grand Pianos, Upright Pianos, Toy Pianos, Harpsichords, Accordions, Organs, Digital Classics, Synthetic Keys, Vintage Keyboards and Wavetable Synthesizers. These tones can be combined and animated to produce shifting, evolving, hybrid sounds in all kinds of flavours.

Motion Keys includes Sample Logic’s Step Animator and XY motion engines, also offering both insert and master effects. Finding, loading and tweaking sounds is said to be quick and easy, and “intelligent” randomisation options could lead to some happy accidents.