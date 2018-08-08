Roland’s JX-3P now comes built-in with the System-8 synthesizer

Roland has announced the latest plugout synth to come bundled in with the System-8, the JX-3P.

Forming the final piece in Roland’s ‘big three’, the ‘3P joins the Jupiter-8 and Juno-106 as the preloaded offerings for System-8s plugout section.

The System-8 features three plugout buttons, so it was only a matter of time before Roland filled it with another polysynth and of course, the JX-3P would always be the obvious choice. Presumably, all System-8’s from now will come with an updated sticker too?