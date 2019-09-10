Roland’s Aerophone mini is the digital wind instrument that anyone can learn to play

For a product that we initially thought might end up being a bit of a novelty, Roland’s Aerophone is showing some serious staying power. Following the releases of the Aerophone AE-10 and Aerophone Go models, we now have the AE-01 Aerophone mini - a portable digital wind instrument that Roland says anyone can learn to play.

With this model, Roland says that it’s eliminated complicated fingerings and difficult breath control, though more advanced users do have the option to personalise their breath sensitivity settings and fingering layouts.

The Aerophone Mini comes with six different onboard sounds, while a further 50 can be accessed via the companion app for iOS and Android. This also includes interactive lessons and tutorials.

The Aerophone Mini offers Bluetooth audio and MIDI connectivity - you can use it as a MIDI controller for your desktop DAW - and has both an onboard speaker and a headphones jack. It runs on battery power so can be played anywhere.