Watch a "unique performance" on Roland's new Aerophone AE-10

As well as a studio's worth of guitar, tech and drum products, Roland's 909 day event also saw the announcement of the Aerophone AE-10, a new digital wind instrument "with advanced breath-sensor technology and highly expressive sounds."

The instrument can also be used as a controller and, in the "unique" performance above, you can watch Spanish sax player Llibert Fortuny blending the AE-10's onboard sounds with soft synths and various backing loops playing in Ableton Live.

The end result is certainly memorable: an experimental jazz/drum 'n' bass workout that may or may not feature some of the incidental slap bass grooves from Seinfeld.

