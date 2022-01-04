Roland and V-Moda’s Rolling Stones headphones promise “the style and swagger of the world’s greatest rock ‘n’ roll band”

Roland and its subsidiary brand V-Moda are kicking off the year by heading to CES with three pairs of Crossfade 2 Wireless headphones that celebrate rock ‘n’ roll legends the Rolling Stones.

These limited-edition cans are available in three designs - Classic Licks, No Filter and Tattoo You - all of which feature the Stones’ iconic tongue logo. Another pair, the RS No.9 Carnaby edition, will launch early in 2022.

Spec-wise, these models are identical to the standard Crossfade 2 Wireless headphones, offering up to 12 hours of playback over Bluetooth, 50mm drivers and the option to connect to two devices at the same time.

Designed for “audiophiles, gamers, musicians, DJs and all music listeners,” the headphones come with a hard-shell travel case that includes storage space for charging and audio cables.

The Rolling Stones Crossfade 2 Wireless headphones will be available this month priced at $280 each. Find out more on the V-Moda website.