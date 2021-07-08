Do you own a Roland piano? You could be eligible for three months of free lessons with Pianote

The past year has seen sales of pianos and keyboards skyrocket to record numbers. With the pandemic keeping us indoors and many finding themselves with extra time (and money) on their hands, learning an instrument has become more popular than ever.

With that in mind, Roland has partnered with Pianote in offering three free months of piano lessons to owners of qualifying Roland pianos across the US and Canada. Driven by a shared vision of “a world without dusty closet-stored instruments”, Roland and Pianote want to help budding pianists “achieve musical freedom [...] from the comfort of their own home.”

Pianote is a musical tuition platform that enables users to access a library of online video lessons, which are complemented by live feedback and live-streamed interactive lessons with real teachers.

(Image credit: Roland)

Spanning ten levels of difficulty, the “Pianote method” covers everything from basic scales, to popular songs, to composition and songwriting. Whether you’re still getting your head around “Chopsticks” or brushing up on your Shostakovich, there should be a lesson for you.

To learn more, and find out if you’re eligible to receive three free months of lessons with Pianote, visit Roland’s website.