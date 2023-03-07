Roland’s “premier” GP digital grand piano range includes a $19,000 self-playing model, but there are cheaper options, too

Roland has introduced its full line-up of flagship GP digital grand pianos, which are designed to look as good as they sound. We’d already seen the ultra-compact GP-3, and this has now been joined by the GP-6, GP-9 and GP-9M.

The GP-9 and GP-9M sit at the top of the range, coming in large cabinets that are finished in either high-gloss ebony or polished white. The ‘Piano Reality Concert modelling’ represents Roland’s latest technology and is designed to emulate every element of an acoustic piano - from the soundboard material and frame to the strings, hammers and more.

These models offer unlimited polyphony, notes and resonances, a progressive hammer action keyboard with escapement, hybrid wood/moulded key construction with Ivory Feel, and advanced acceleration sensing technology for accurate detection of the subtlest playing nuances.

You even get haptic feedback from the keys that’s designed to emulate the physical resonances of an acoustic piano’s body, along with “high-performance” sustain, soft and sostenuto pedals with a weighted feel and damper modelling.

As you’d expect, careful attention has also been paid to the sound system, which promises multi-channel amplification, premium audio circuitry and advanced sonic processing to create an immersive, surround experience.

The guts of the GP-9 and GP-9M are the same, but the latter model is notable for its self-playing key function. It also comes with pro-level audio outputs and a mic input that enables you to sing along through the onboard speaker system.

The GP-6 is the mid-level piano in the range Again, you get the Piano Reality Premium modelling sound engine and keyboard and unlimited polyphony, and even though the cabinet is smaller, we’re still promised amazing sound.

The GP-6 and GP-9 will be available this month priced at $6,300 and $11,000 respectively. The GP-9M will arrive in May for a whopping $19,000, while at the other end of the scale, the GP-3 can be had for $4,000 and is already on sale.

Find out more on the Roland (opens in new tab) website.