Roland’s “ultra-compact” GP-3 could be the grand piano that you can actually fit in your living room

If you’ve always wanted a grand piano but have never had the space to house one, Roland thinks it’s come up with the solution in the shape of the GP-3, an “ultra-compact” model.

Now, we should make clear that this is very much a digital instrument, so you’re not going to get all the sonic benefits of owning an acoustic grand, but it does have a lid that you can lift up.

What’s more, this really is the tiny grand that Roland says it is. From front to back, it measures less than 70cm. It’s a nice looking thing, too, coming with a slick gloss black finish.

Under the hood, Roland has used what it calls an “advanced sound engine”, and the 88-note hammer-action keyboard promises an authentic grand piano touch, complete with ivory-like feel. There are sustain, soft and sostenuto pedals with support for half-pedal techniques, while the stereo speaker system is said to deliver an immersive sound.

There are some clear benefits to the GP-3 being digital, too - Bluetooth audio/MIDI connectivity and compatibility with the Roland Piano App, for example. Other features include a metronome, recorder and dual headphone jacks, and unlike with an acoustic grand, you’ll never have to pay for the GP-3 to be maintained.