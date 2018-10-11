Rivera announces 50th Golden Anniversary RockCrusher Power Attenuator

Rivera Amplification has announced the 50th Golden Anniversary RockCrusher Power Attenuator, celebrating 50 years since Paul Rivera began modifying amps in his shop in New York City.

As per the original purple model, the golden RockCrusher can be used between an amp and speaker cab, or used in place of a speaker cab as a load box.

Edge and warm switches are onboard to tweak the tone, as are attenuation, studio level and line-out level knobs.

As we said in our review of the original, “For professional use, where tone and reliability are paramount, the RockCrusher is a superb performer.”

The 50th Golden Anniversary RockCrusher Power Attenuator is available now - head over to Rivera for more info.