RhythmLock is a new rhythm training app that could help you to find your groove

If you’re struggling to find your groove, perhaps RhythmLock - a new iOS that’s designed to strengthen your ability to subdivide beats - could help.

Created by Colin Sapp, Associate Professor of Guitar at Berklee College of Music, this enables you to tap along with grooves while viewing them on the screen both on a visual grid and as standard rhythm notation. You get realtime feedback on your beat placement and you’re scored on your timing accuracy.

At the end of each round, you’re given a breakdown of your “rhythmic tendencies” so you can see where you need to improve. More than 5,000 rhythms are included at a variety of tempi, and every time you complete a level more are unlocked.