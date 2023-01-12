Is Rhodes about to release a plugin version of the MK8 electric piano?

When the new owners of the Rhodes brand got into business, their aim was to develop an all-new hardware version of the classic electric piano. With that achieved, in the form of the MK8 , it now appears that the company could be setting its sights on the software market.

A report by The Beat Community (opens in new tab) indicates that Rhodes has now registered as a software developer at KVR, the online music software database. Which can only lead us to conclude that a new official Rhodes electric piano plugin could well be on the way.

Our suspicion is that this will be based directly on the MK8, possibly including all of i ts optional effects . It wouldn’t surprise us to see emulations of other Rhodes models being bundled in too, though.

It remains to be seen what kind of tone generation will be used. Arturia’s Rhodes-emulating Stage-73 V is powered by a physical modelling engine, but a sample-based instrument is also a possibility.

As to whether the availability of a software MK8 might cannibalise sales of the hardware piano, we’d suggest that it won’t. With prices starting at more than $9,000 , the MK8 is designed to appeal to a very specific kind of player - one who’s always craved a real Rhodes and has money to burn, basically - but, assuming the plugin costs significantly less (which we think is probably a given), its potential audience should be considerably larger.

More news as and when we get it.