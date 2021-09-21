Rhodes MK8 effect section revealed: new electric piano to feature a compressor, delay and chorus

Rhodes has been telling us a little more about its new MK8 electric piano , giving us plenty to to excited about while also keeping a few ‘key’ details (pun very much intended) close to its chest.

Those playing close attention will already have spotted that the MK8’s keyboard will come from Kluge Klaviaturen GmbH, which is part of the Steinway group . This is said to offer “unparalleled expression and a nuanced piano-like feel”.

More recently, we’ve learned that the onboard preamp has a three-band EQ with wah on the mid band, along with vari-pan that goes into audio rate . There are dual expression pedal inputs to enable foot-based control.

So far, so good, but we can now reveal something else; namely, that the MK8’s analogue effect section will feature a VCA compressor and BBD chorus and delay effects. There’s true bypass, too.

Of the questions that remain, we’d say the most pressing are those concerning cost and availability. We’re getting the impression that this is very much a ‘no-compromise’ project, and we’re guessing that this might be reflected in the price. We wouldn’t expect the company to rush the MK8 to market, either.

Oh, and it’d be great to actually hear the MK8, too.