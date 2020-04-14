RetroVolt is the 'Samplesizer' with easy access to classic synth sounds

With effects such as the analogue-emulating Reelight and mix-phattener Slam Pro under its belt already, Beatskillz has recently moved into the world of VST, Audio Units and AAX instruments.

The Indian plugin company describes RetroVolt as a "Samplesizer", meaning that its source samples have been taken from a variety of classic synths.

You can choose two samples for RetroVolt's A and B sources, and dial in tuning, unison and vibrato controls. Next, the two samples are routed through their own envelopes and two filters (each with its own envelope to control its movement).

Elsewhere, RetroVolt has ten slots for effects (EQ, Comp, Shape, Legato, Limiter, Saturation, Reverb, Delay, Chorus and Phaser), plus a sequence/arp section with control over velocity, note length and pitch across three lanes. You can map your A and B source samples to different ranges of the keyboard to ceate key splits and overlaps.

(Image credit: Beatskillz)

Features

Powerful synth engine using Multi Samples – Multi Zone & Multi-Velocity

Filter types including the famous “ladder“ filter

Amp and Filter Envelopes, Velocity curve editing, lfos and more

Full Arpeggiator/ Sequencer with user patterns saving

Effects section with 10 simultaneous effects including Convolution Reverb

500+ Factory Presets included , users can also save their own presets

Auto Preset Generator for unlimited combination of sample maps and parameters

MIDI Controller Assignment for all parameters . Simple “right-click” & assign

RetroVolt is available now in VST/AU/AAX and standalone formats for the introductory price of $59 (normal price is $99). You can find out more on the Beatskillz website.