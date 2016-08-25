More

Whip your sounds into shape with Beatskillz' Slam Pro

Multi effects processor can crush, widen, saturate and add bass

Slam dunk the funk.
New from Indian plugin developer Beatskillz, Slam Pro is touted as a "Mix Phattener Processor with control over the Bass Section, Presence and Air." Sitting somewhere between a bus processor and a channel strip plugin, Slam Pro is a potential Swiss army knife in your VST, AU or AAX collection.

So what's onboard? Starting on the left with the Bass section, Slam Pro gives you three controls - Sub, Thump and Boom - to add or remove low frequencies and shape bass transients and sustains. Next, the Heat dial offers three types of saturation, and Airz tweaks a high-frequency shelf at one of three center frequencies.

The Pop control is typical Beatskillz, giving you one control to affect one process - compression in this case. Results may be hit and miss with this one, we'd expect. The Crush control acts more like a maximiser, adding loudness again through the use of a single parameter.

Rounding off the effects is a Stereo Expander, offering width adjustment for low, mid and high parts of your signal. Rounding the control panel off are input/output gain controls and a single wet/dry mix control.

As ever with Beatskillz, this plugin isn't a surgical mix-finisher, but seems most competent in adding character and personality - and a bit of what's lacking - to single tracks.

Slam Pro is available at the introductory price of $79 until the end of September from the Beatskillz website, and buyers currently get a free copy of the company's paid-for Slam Dawg plugin when purchasing.