Beatskillz aims to Reelight your analogue fire with its new tape emulation plugin

We’ve seen a run of affordable tape-emulating plugins being released recently, and the latest entrant to the race is Beatskillz’ Reelight.

This is designed to deliver tape-style saturation and compression, as well as noise/hiss. You can adjust the tape speed, while the Low Cut and Low Boost features are on hand to clear up or thicken-out your bottom end. There’s also an Air control for boosting high-end separation and clarity.

Available for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats, you can buy Reelight now (or download a demo) from the Beatskillz website for the introductory price of $39. The regular price is $79.