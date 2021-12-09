Reason’s new MIDI Player Effect enables you to generate basslines in seconds, then tweak them endlessly

Reason Studios has launched a new MIDI Player Effect for its DAW - the Bassline Generator.

Focused on helping you to create low-end parts as quickly as possible, this enables you to generate a bassline just by setting a few simple parameters. However, you remain in control, and you can tweak the pattern until it works for you via the simple GUI.

There’s also a randomise function, and eight pattern memories for storing variations. You can trigger and transpose basslines from your MIDI keyboard, and also control external instruments via MIDI. CV inputs and outputs enable connectivity to other devices in the Reason rack.

Bassline Generator comes with more than 100 patches, plus Combinators and patches for other devices that will give you ready-made bass sounds.

Reason+ members can start using Bassline Generator right now as part of their subscription, while other Reason users can purchase it for $69 via the Reason Studios add-on shop.