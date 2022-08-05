e-instruments’ Pure Upright is a “professional” upright piano for your iPhone and iPad

e-instruments Pure Upright is an iOS app that’s designed to do one thing well: give you the sound of an upright piano at high quality.

The sister product to Pure Piano, which focuses on recreating the sound of a grand piano, Pure Upright is a multisampled instrument that features nine core timbres. The ‘pure’ tone sits at the centre of the GUI, with the other eight surrounding it and accessible via the Morph Pad.

Further tonal adjustment is available in the Mechanics section, which has controls for tweaking the amount of pedal and key noise. Zynaptiq’s QREV reverb, a 3-band EQ and delay are also included.

Elsewhere, a customisable velocity curve can be configured based on your playing style and choice of MIDI keyboard, and there are flexible tuning options.

Pure Upright runs standalone and as an AUv3 plugin, and also supports direct connection to your Mac via Inter Device Audio (IDAM). It’s available now on the Apple App Store (opens in new tab) for the introductory price of $15 - the price will go up to $30 from 6 September onwards.

Find out more on the e-instruments (opens in new tab) website.

