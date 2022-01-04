PRS confirms the John Mayer SE Silver Sky: specs and finishes revealed

PRS has confirmed the long-awaited SE version of the John Mayer Silver Sky signature guitar is imminent with details of the four launch finishes and specs.

An Instagram post today (4 January) by PRS Guitars revealed the first images of the new model, that's been hoped for since the PRS version was launched in 2018. Further details and demos will follow from PRS on 11 January.

Four new finishes are offered for its launch – but sadly no Roxy Pink yet – with Moon White, Dragon Fruit, Ever Green and, our favourite, Stone Blue. The biggest surprise with the SE offering is a distinct change in core spec; an unusual 8.5" fretboard radius compared to the original PRS model's 7.25". We can't wait to hear more about the reasoning for that from Paul Reed Smith and John Mayer.

PRS John Mayer Silver Sky review

Body wood is poplar with a maple 635JM shape bolt-on neck and rosewood fingerboard. The trio of pickups are again 635JM 'S', with a five-way selector and one volume / two tone controls. The 2-point steel tremolo continues the spec of the PRS version. Tuners are a departure with non-locking PRS Vintage-style this time and a synthetic bone nut is used.

The spec measures up well on paper – we're especially pleased to see a rosewood fingerboard here. As yet we don't know the price, but we're hoping for sub-$1,000 and the choice of poplar makes us hopeful that can be delivered.