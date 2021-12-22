Revisiting the John Mayer pentatonic guitar lesson with new notation

Imagine if Clapton, Page and Knopfler gave guitar lessons on Instagram? Well, John Mayer was happy to earlier this year and it revealed again a world famous musician who understands the guitar player mindset – we're looking to improve and we want to learn more. He's also an excellent teacher.

We're revisiting this particular lesson because YouTube guitar tutor Pow Music has kindly added Fret Live animations to part of Mayer's lesson to help guitarists find their way on the fretboard.

Thanks John and Pow Music! You can subscribe to Pow Music on YouTube and see the full unedited Mayer lesson below.

In other Mayer news, PRS and Mayer have dropped a heavy hint that the long-awaited SE version of the Silver Sky could be announced on January 11…