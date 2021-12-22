More

Revisiting the John Mayer pentatonic guitar lesson with new notation

"I want you to think about the C across the neck as the equator" – YouTuber Pow Music has enhanced Mayer's 'pentatonic equator' guitar lesson for players

Imagine if Clapton, Page and Knopfler gave guitar lessons on Instagram? Well, John Mayer was happy to earlier this year and it revealed again a world famous musician who understands the guitar player mindset – we're looking to improve and we want to learn more. He's also an excellent teacher. 

We're revisiting this particular lesson because YouTube guitar tutor Pow Music has kindly added Fret Live animations to part of Mayer's lesson to help guitarists find their way on the fretboard. 

Thanks John and Pow Music! You can subscribe to Pow Music on YouTube and see the full unedited Mayer lesson below.

In other Mayer news, PRS and Mayer have dropped a heavy hint that the long-awaited SE version of the Silver Sky could be announced on January 11… 

See John Mayer and Cory Wong trade signature licks and guitars in the studio

