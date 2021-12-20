See John Mayer and Cory Wong trade signature licks and guitars in the studio

It was only a matter of time before two of the finest contemporary guitar players on the planet (and fans of the forth position on a Strat) met in the studio, and when it happened John Mayer and Cory Wong decided to trade signature guitars too.

From the tie dye background we've seen before in his videos, it looks like Mayer may be the host here. Is this part of a studio session yet to be revealed? We're looking forward to finding out, but in the meantime enjoy the sound of Mayer playing a burst of Slow Dancing In A Burning Room on Fender again, via a contemporary Cory Wong signature Strat, and Wong funking on a PRS Silver Sky.