See John Mayer and Cory Wong trade signature licks and guitars in the studio

Mayer plays Wong's Strat while the funkateer tries a PRS Silver Sky

It was only a matter of time before two of the finest contemporary guitar players on the planet (and fans of the forth position on a Strat) met in the studio, and when it happened John Mayer and Cory Wong decided to trade signature guitars too.

Cory Wong: “The Stratocaster is exactly the way I want to sound... I pick it up, throw it in 4th position and I just feel at home

From the tie dye background we've seen before in his videos, it looks like Mayer may be the host here. Is this part of a studio session yet to be revealed? We're looking forward to finding out, but in the meantime enjoy the sound of Mayer playing a burst of Slow Dancing In A Burning Room on Fender again, via a contemporary Cory Wong signature Strat, and Wong funking on a PRS Silver Sky.  

Classic interview: John Mayer – "It has never changed that joy and passion and chemistry of just picking up the guitar and playing. In fact it's made it more important"

