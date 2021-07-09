The PRS Silver Sky is now available in John Mayer's current favourite Roxy Pink

Good news for anyone who has been lusting after the same finish PRS Silver Sky John Mayer is using in the video of latest single Last Train Home or the Jimmy Kimmel performance that followed it. It's now available and it's called Roxy Pink.

Mayer announced the news on his Instagram and Twitter. The finish is now listed, along with nine other finishes, on the PRS Guitars website.

Unlike the other finishes, it's rosewood fingerboard only right now but maybe a maple version will follow.

The 22-fret, 25.5" scale model features three 635JM single-coil pickups, five-way selector, one volume and two tone controls, an alder body, bolt-on maple neck and 7.25" fingerboard radius.

Mayer's new album Sob Rock will be released on 16 July but there's still no official word if and when a more affordable PRS SE silver Sky model will surface.