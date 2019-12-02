ProAudioStar just slashed the price of this Behringer audio interface to just $29

With great budget gear like this, it's never been easier to start making music with your computer. Our guide to the best budget audio interfaces features some amazing cheap options, but right now nothing represents greater value than this Behringer – currently $48 down to $29 in this mega Cyber Monday deal.
The Behringer U-Phoria UM2 USB audio interface is a super compact 2x2 unit featuring quality XENYX mic preamps and a combination of XLR/TRS input for recording vocals and instruments, such as guitars and keys, plus an additional ¼-inch input. You'll also find a Phones Output for direct monitoring.
This deal becomes even better value with the addition of a free Tracktion Digital Audio Workstation (DAW) download. Tracktion is a great system for composing, recording, editing, mixing and sharing your music. Just register your unit when it arrives to get your download code.
Behringer UM2 audio interface: $29 |
was $48 | save $19
Kickstart you home recording set up for less than $30 with this compact and capable audio interface that's ideal for recording keys, guitars and vocals.View Deal
