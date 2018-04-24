Prequell's favourite music software

“I started on Nuendo and Cubase when I was a teenager at the end of the 90s. Then, as I was doing film music, I had to work on Pro Tools. I don’t know why, but I was always very uncomfortable on it.

“When I started to do live performances with my former electronic band, I had to start right at the beginning again with Ableton Live. I fell in love with it in the same way I fell in love with Cubase; it’s a quick way to realise your ideas without barriers; there’s no limit to your imagination. I also use some VSTs and effects from Live, and they will often sound better than much more complicated setups.”

