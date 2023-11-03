Grab yourself a Positive Grid Black Friday bargain with big savings on the new Spark Go, Spark Mini, BIAS software and more

Black Friday may be just a few weeks away but we’ve already got our first major sale launched with Positive Grid offering big money off Spark amps and 60% off a huge range of BIAS modeling software in their official Black Friday sale. As we get closer to the Cyber Weekend we'll be featuring loads of Black Friday guitar deals , but PG's early sale is a great opportunity to get your hands on some of the best desktop amps around.

It’s not just limited to these two bits of gear however, we’ve also seen a nice $40 reduction on our personal favorite the Spark Mini and a tempting $20 discount on the tiny Spark Go, PG’s latest addition to their lineup. Both of these amps are sitting on our desk as we type this article, and they're the go-to choice when it comes to practice amps amongst the MusicRadar writing team. The Spark Mini garnered a rare perfect score in our review, and well deserved too thanks to its combo of super sound and compact size.

Positive Grid Black Friday: Save big on smart amps

With the launch of their Black Friday sale this early, Positive Grid has gotten off the mark quickly offering some huge discounts on their ever-popular smart amps. Get money off the highly-rated Spark, Spark Mini, and the diminutive Spark Go but only while supplies last. There’s also a huge range of BIAS software and add-ons available, giving you a better-recorded guitar tone for less.

We’ve also clocked that Positive Grid's Riff audio interface has a fantastic $40 reduction , which gives you a fully-fledged guitar recording platform for well below $100. Designed by and built for guitarists, we gave it four and a half stars out of five in our review thanks to its incredible value for money combined with a compact form factor that makes it a brilliant bit of kit.

If you already have a PG amp, there are also some select accessories available with money off, including the Spark Traveler Bag which is half-price at just $30 . You can also get your hands on the super cool Spark Mini grille in crimson red, which adds a touch of class to your mini amp for just $20 .