Grab yourself a Positive Grid Black Friday bargain with big savings on the new Spark Go, Spark Mini, BIAS software and more

Black Friday may be just a few weeks away but we’ve already got our first major sale launched with Positive Grid offering big money off Spark amps and 60% off a huge range of BIAS modeling software in their official Black Friday sale. As we get closer to the Cyber Weekend we'll be featuring loads of Black Friday guitar deals, but PG's early sale is a great opportunity to get your hands on some of the best desktop amps around.
It’s not just limited to these two bits of gear however, we’ve also seen a nice $40 reduction on our personal favorite the Spark Mini and a tempting $20 discount on the tiny Spark Go, PG’s latest addition to their lineup. Both of these amps are sitting on our desk as we type this article, and they're the go-to choice when it comes to practice amps amongst the MusicRadar writing team. The Spark Mini garnered a rare perfect score in our review, and well deserved too thanks to its combo of super sound and compact size.
Positive Grid Black Friday: Save big on smart amps
With the launch of their Black Friday sale this early, Positive Grid has gotten off the mark quickly offering some huge discounts on their ever-popular smart amps. Get money off the highly-rated Spark, Spark Mini, and the diminutive Spark Go but only while supplies last. There’s also a huge range of BIAS software and add-ons available, giving you a better-recorded guitar tone for less.
We’ve also clocked that Positive Grid's Riff audio interface has a fantastic $40 reduction, which gives you a fully-fledged guitar recording platform for well below $100. Designed by and built for guitarists, we gave it four and a half stars out of five in our review thanks to its incredible value for money combined with a compact form factor that makes it a brilliant bit of kit.
If you already have a PG amp, there are also some select accessories available with money off, including the Spark Traveler Bag which is half-price at just $30. You can also get your hands on the super cool Spark Mini grille in crimson red, which adds a touch of class to your mini amp for just $20.
Lastly, we spotted some super bundle deals on BIAS software with the platinum bundle seeing a huge $480 discount as well as a fantastic $390 saving on BIAS Complete, which includes a huge range of simulated amps and effects. We recently reviewed the latest update of BIAS FX 2, giving it a huge four and a half stars out of five thanks to its improved impulse responses and slick user interface.