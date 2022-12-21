Bag yourself a free Riff audio interface when you purchase Positive Grid’s Omnyss or BIAS FX 2

Utilizing amp modeling technology in your DAW is one of the best ways to get great guitar sound at home, and Positive Grid has been at the forefront of the software amp modeling revolution for some time now. Having recently released their cinematic sound sculpting Omnyss software, they’re now offering some seriously tempting last-minute deals on their best-in-class Riff audio interface.

If you purchase a copy of the software sonic destructor Omnyss, you will get Positive Grid’s intuitive Riff audio interface completely free of charge (opens in new tab), worth a nice $179 when bought at its regular retail price. It doesn’t end with Omnyss though, grab a copy of BIAS FX 2 for the same deal by clicking the banner at the top of the page (opens in new tab), and if you purchase the Riff audio interface itself, you’ll get a free upgrade from the LE version of BIAS FX 2 to the Standard version (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Positive Grid OMNYSS: free RIFF audio interface (opens in new tab)

Omnyss adds cinematic soundscapes to your amp tone armory with three new amp models and 6 stompboxes designed to crush and warp your guitar tone into something completely unique. Just use the code FREEGIFTO to grab a free Riff audio interface (opens in new tab) when you purchase.

(opens in new tab) Positive Grid BIAS FX 2: free RIFF audio interface (opens in new tab)

BIAS FX 2 is one of the standard bearers of DAW (opens in new tab)-based amp modeling, letting you craft your dream guitar rig with a host of realistic amp models and painstakingly crafted stompbox models. This award-winning software now comes with a free Riff audio interface when you purchase by clicking the banner at the top of BIAS FX 2 product page.

(opens in new tab) Positive Grid Riff: free upgrade to BIAS FX 2 Standard (opens in new tab)

Riff is an audio interface designed with the modern guitar player firmly at its forefront. It’s an absolute breeze to set up and use, works with both your computer and your mobile phone, and delivers studio-quality tones. In this last-minute Christmas deal, you can now get an upgrade to the Standard version of BIAS FX 2 when you purchase, completely free!

The Riff audio interface is supercharged for ease of use and great tone aimed firmly at guitarists who want to make music. A vivid on-screen display ensures you always know where you’re at, whilst the large rotary knob gives you tactile control over all of your parameters. It’s a rugged unit that will put up with life on the go, making it a great option to take on the road with you. Check out our Positive Grid Riff review where we gave it four stars out of five to learn more about this brilliant bit of kit.

Omnyss is Positive Grid’s latest software offering, taking a more creative approach to tone than your average amp modeling software. Three new amp models and six stompboxes allow for everything from ethereal clean guitar musings right through to hefty slices of apocalyptic riffing. If you’re bored with your standard Fender and Marshall amp models, then this might just be the tonic for you.

In our Positive Grid BIAS FX 2 review we gave it 4.5 stars out of 5, praising it for its ease of use and phenomenal selection of sounds. Positive Grid hasn’t stopped there though, since its release they’ve added loads more amp and pedal models, expanding the range significantly to make it one of the most comprehensive amp sim software suites on the market. It’s bagged itself many awards and ‘best of’ list entries for good reason, marking itself as one of the best bits of software a guitarist can buy.

