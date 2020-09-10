Pioneer’s flagship CDJ-3000 promises “a new world of creative possibilities” in the DJ booth

Pioneer DJ has announced the CDJ-3000, the latest version of its flagship “multi-player”. With a new MPU (micro-processing unit) inside and more features than ever, it comes billed as the most advanced player that the company has ever made.

The MPU is designed to speed up and smooth out the CDJ workflow, with faster-loading hot cues and more stable performance. There’s now a 9-inch touchscreen - larger and sharper than the one on the CDJ-2000NXS2 - and new interface controls that make it easier to jump between categories in your music collection.

Other new features include Touch Preview, which should speed up track selection, and Touch Cue, Stacked Waveform, and 3Band Waveform. There are now eight Hot Cue buttons, plus dedicated Beat Jump buttons and a Key Sync button that enables you to mix harmonically. There’s now an 8-Beat Loop button to accompany the 4-Beat control, too.

The CDJ-3000 also boasts a redesigned jog wheel, while touch latency is said to have been improved. The LCD screen in the centre of the jog wheel lets you keep an eye on the playhead position and reference album artwork.