Pioneer DJ updates XDJ standalone controller with some NXS2 features

Pioneer DJ has announced yet another new product - this time it’s the XDJ range that’s receiving an update.
After a fortnight in which we have seen the new version of , a controller in the form the and two , the DJ tech giant is showing no sign of slowing down as it launches another product in the form of the XDJ-RX2.
Essentially, it’s an XDJ-RX but with features borrowed from the flagship NXS2 range. The unit features EQs and channel faders that offer curves equivalent to those on the DJM-900NXS2. It also borrows Sound Colour FX and Beat FX from the flagship CDJ-2000NXS2 multi player.
More improvements include eight large, multi-coloured performance pads on each deck for access to features such as Hot Cues, Beat Loop, Slip Loop and Beat Jump (singular or continuous).
The new edition will enable you to play your prepared tracks without needing to export them to a USB device. A feature called Link Export comes into play, via USB, where you can connect your laptop directly to the XDJ-RX2 and import your tracks to rekordbox.
The XDJ-RX2 comes bundled with a licence key for rekordbox dj, worth €139, and will be available from September 2017 at an SRP of €1699 including VAT.
For more information, check out the .
XDJ-RX2 features
- Control music stored on your laptop via rekordbox dj or directly from USB devices
- Professional layout
- Features and design traits inherited from the NXS2 set-up
- 7-inch touch screen with QWERTY keyboard feature
- Eight multi-coloured Performance Pads
- Large rotary selector
- Needle Search, Track Filter and Short Cut features
- Beat FX and Sound Color FX
- Smooth EQ and channel fader curves
- Supports USB connection/Link Export for rekordbox
- Two Mic inputs – XLR & 1/4-inch TRS jack
- AUX and 2 x Line/Phono input terminals
- Two USB-A ports
- Includes rekordbox dj licence
- A limited number of systems include rekordbox video licence
- Protective accessories available