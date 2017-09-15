Pioneer DJ updates XDJ standalone controller with some NXS2 features

Pioneer DJ has announced yet another new product - this time it’s the XDJ range that’s receiving an update.

After a fortnight in which we have seen the new version of rekordbox , a controller in the form the DDJ-XP1 and two Serato products , the DJ tech giant is showing no sign of slowing down as it launches another product in the form of the XDJ-RX2.

Essentially, it’s an XDJ-RX but with features borrowed from the flagship NXS2 range. The unit features EQs and channel faders that offer curves equivalent to those on the DJM-900NXS2. It also borrows Sound Colour FX and Beat FX from the flagship CDJ-2000NXS2 multi player.

More improvements include eight large, multi-coloured performance pads on each deck for access to features such as Hot Cues, Beat Loop, Slip Loop and Beat Jump (singular or continuous).

The new edition will enable you to play your prepared tracks without needing to export them to a USB device. A feature called Link Export comes into play, via USB, where you can connect your laptop directly to the XDJ-RX2 and import your tracks to rekordbox.

The XDJ-RX2 comes bundled with a licence key for rekordbox dj, worth €139, and will be available from September 2017 at an SRP of €1699 including VAT.

For more information, check out the Pioneer DJ website .

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

XDJ-RX2 features