Pioneer DJ’s new DDJ-XP1 controller will help you get the most out of rekordbox 5

To help you get the most out of the latest version of rekordbox [link], Pioneer DJ has also dropped a new controller, called the DDJ-XP1, which promises to be the perfect tool for battle DJs and DVS users.

The unit includes 32 multi-coloured pads and the interface is also decked out with Hot Cue functions, Pad FX, Beat Jump, Sampler, Beat Loop, Slide FX strips and the new Key Shift and Keyboard modes.

Licences for rekordbox dj and rekordbox dvs worth a combined €248 are bundled with the hardware. However, there’s no official word yet on price and availability, so keep your eyes trained on the Pioneer DJ website for more news.

DDJ-XP1 features