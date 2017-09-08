Pioneer DJ has a new mixer and controller for Serato DJ users

Pioneer DJ has announced two new products that are aimed at Serato DJ users: the DJM-S3 mixer and DDJ-SR2 controller.

The mixer is a 2-channel affair that inherits its audio interface from the DJM-S9. It’s Serato DVS-enabled, so can be used with the Serato Control Vinyl, and its scratch-friendly credentials are furthered by the inclusion of what’s said to be a durable Magvel crossfader (the same as the one on the DJM-900NXS2). The DJM-S3 will be released later this month priced at €549.

The controller is an update to the 2-channel DDJ-SR2, and comes with dedicated controls for Serato DJ’s latest features. It’s Serato DVS Upgrade Ready, and sports multicoloured performance pads so that you can get visual feedback on their current states. The Pitch ‘n Time DJ Expansion pack is bundled with the DDJ-SR2, which will cost €699 when it arrives at the end of September.

Find out more about both products on the Pioneer DJ website.