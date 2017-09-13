Pioneer DJ rebuilds rekordbox and promises the most powerful and stable version yet

Pioneer DJ has released the latest version of its music management and performance software rekordbox, and it promises to be a biggy.

To coincide the release of rekordbox version 5, a new controller has also been announced in the form of the DDJ-XP1, which you can read more about in another story. [link here]

The main news on rekordbox is that it has been rebuilt on a new Koretech engine, with improved performance at the heart of the update.

Version 5 promises to be more stable, far more responsive and feature advanced track analysis. While this may sound like it’ll be a drain on resources, Pioneer DJ is confident that there is in fact a saving on CPU power.

The library management system has evolved, too, with faster track loading and scrolling both added, and the export feature has been improved, allowing you to perform with your entire music library, or restore it to your computer, using only a USB/SD device.

The latest version is available now for free and can be downloaded via the rekordbox store .

rekordbox 5 features