Pioneer DJ owner AlphaTheta buys Serato, bringing two of the biggest names in DJ hardware and software together

Pioneer DJ owner AlphaTheta Corporation has announced that it’s acquired Serato, bringing two of the biggest names in the DJing market under the same roof.

Pioneer DJ’s hardware controllers have long been compatible with Serato’s software, so the acquisition certainly makes sense. Serato also develops several pieces of music production software: Studio, Sample and Pitch ‘n Time.

Commenting on the news, Yoshinori Kataoka, President and CEO of AlphaTheta, said: "I am delighted to announce the acquisition of Serato. Through extensive discussions within our company and with Serato's management team, we have been exploring new ways to contribute to the industry. Bringing Serato into the AlphaTheta Group will lead to new synergies and significant technological innovations, adding continued value to the community."

Young Ly, CEO of Serato, added: "Serato has enjoyed a 25 year history of success that is driven by a single-minded focus on serving DJs, producers and artists. We are incredibly proud of both the strength of our business as well as the community that surrounds our brand. Today, we are excited to deepen our long-standing partnership with AlphaTheta, accelerating how we create value for our users and the industry.”

AlphaTheta now owns all of Serato’s shares, but says that the company - which is based in Auckland, New Zealand - will continue to operate as a separate brand.