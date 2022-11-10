Want to start DJing? Pioneer DJ says that its DDJ-FLX4 controller makes it easy to learn

With the holiday season fast approaching, Pioneer DJ has released a new DJ controller that’s designed specifically for beginners who might be hoping to find one under their Christmas tree this year. The DDJ-FLX4 - “It’s a vibe,” apparently - takes its cues from Pioneer’s existing DDJ-400, but promises to make learning to DJ even easier.

You have a choice when it comes to DJ software: you get free use of the Performance mode in rekordbox, and come next year, when the iOS and Android versions of rekordbox are updated, you’ll be able to mix using your phone or tablet, too.

Serato DJ Lite is also included, and both this and rekordbox enable you to DJ using local files or via streaming services (TIDAL, Beatport Streaming, Beatsource Streaming or SoundCloud Go+) providing you have a suitable subscription.

The DDJ-FLX4’s controls are said to have been kept simple, and rekordbox has several tutorials built into it that will teach you the basics.

There are a couple of handy sounding ‘cheat features’ for aspiring DJs, too: Smart Fader is designed to let you create “effortless transitions” between tracks; and Smart CFX applies combinations of effects with a single knob.

The DDJ-FLX4 will also mix the sound of your microphone with the music, so there’s no need for a separate audio interface or mixer, and you can easily stream a set from a single computer.

The DDJ-FLX4 should be available soon priced at $299/£279. Find out more on the Pioneer DJ (opens in new tab) website.