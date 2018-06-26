Summer NAMM 2018: Pioneer DJ drops affordable DDJ-400 controller that’s ‘ideal’ for beginners

SUMMER NAMM 2018: It feels like it’s only been five minutes since the last time Pioneer DJ introduced yet another controller, but just when you thought that there was no room left for another model, in pops the DDJ-400.

Designed as the “ideal piece of kit for first-time DJs”, the DDJ-400 is a 2-channel controller that has been created to get the most out of some new features available in rekordbox dj 5.3. Most notably, the new Tutorial feature, which aims to explain the basic operation of the equipment, step-by-step. Better still, a licence for rekordbox dj (worth €139) comes bundled in the box.

Designed to be lightweight and portable, the ‘400 is more than suitable for house parties and smaller venues, but also benefits from Pioneer DJ’s pro heritage, with plenty of familiar design features taken from the likes of the NXS2.

The DDJ-400 will be available from late June at an SRP of £249 including VAT. More information can be found on the Pioneer DJ website.

Key features of the DDJ-400 and rekordbox dj 5.3