Pianoteq 6 arrives with an improved sound and official Steinway authorisation

With its small footprint and authentic sound, Pianoteq has long been one of our favourite piano plugins, and now developer Modartt says that it’s raised the physical modelling bar even higher with the launch of version 6. Following the release of Pianoteq 5 in 2014, it’s the result of three years of work.

All 49 of Pianoteq’s instruments are said to have been refined, and the Model D and Model B pianos are now officially authorised by Steinway. Increased realism and acoustic presence are promised, and there’s now VST 3 compatibility. Other feature enhancements include chord identification and a more advanced tuner.

Find out more on the Pianoteq website. The software is available in various versions starting at €99, with an upgrade to version 6 from a previous version costing €29/$39.