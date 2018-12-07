Pete Shelley, Buzzcocks guitarist, lead singer and founder dies aged 63

Pete Shelley, lead singer of influential punk band Buzzcocks, has died of a suspected heart attack aged 63, a statement from his bandmates confirmed.

“It’s with great sadness that we confirm the death of Pete Shelley, one of the UK’s most influential and prolific songwriters and co-founder of the seminal original punk band Buzzcocks,” the statement reads.

“Pete’s music has inspired generations of musicians over a career that spanned five decades and with his band and as a solo artist, he was held in the highest regard by the music industry and by his fans around the world.”

The band were formed at the birth of the punk era in Bolton, and Shelley wrote their most famous song and biggest hit Ever Fallen in Love (With Someone You Shouldn’t’ve), released in 1978. The band's enduring influence has been borne out by tributes from stars and bands across the indie and rock spectrum.

Pete Shelley RIPPlaying shows with the @Buzzcocks was one of the highlights of my life. I listened to Singles and Tension as much as any records I’ve owned. Thank you, Pete, for all the great words and music. Condolences to Steve and the boys.Hollow Inside,JA pic.twitter.com/FKu23xzBTQDecember 7, 2018

RIP Pete Shelley pic.twitter.com/l634wdn1gHDecember 7, 2018

not been on here for a while, but I can't not mark the passing of Pete Shelley. I love(d) Buzzcocks. His songs were important to me when I was a young man and they still are to me now. Thank you Pete and R.I.P. You will be missed.December 6, 2018

Oh God but I loved Buzzcocks. And Pete Shelley was an amazing songwriter. "But after all life's only death's recompense." RIP ♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/vAAg7Jui52December 6, 2018

Pete Shelley wrote perfect three minute pop songs. The soundtrack to being a teenager. You’ll be missed Pete but you’ll be remembered for a long long time for your brilliant music https://t.co/bt03fGbcgdDecember 6, 2018