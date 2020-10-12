Pearl Sensitone Beaded Brass Snare reduced by 20%

A few years back Pearl's long-standing and popular SensiTone snares received a major rejuvenation, with 13 new SensiTone Classic and Premium snares being released.

The result was a range of popular and attractively priced snares that were cleverly designed and gimmick-free, with a cool sounding model to suit every pocket.

This particular model features a 1mm beaded brass shell with a sleek black nickel finish. The brass shell offers bright, full tone with ample cut and wetter, more musical overtones.

As with the rest of the series, there's the dependable Pearl's SR-150 snare strainer, with a Gladstone-style throwoff and the company's "Click-Lock" technology which "locks" the snare lever and tension adjuster to retain your settings no matter how hard you play.

The piston slider provides a dependable and smooth action with firm snare tension control. Pearl's SuperHoop II hoops make for even head-tensioning and lasting durability.

