Pearl celebrates its 75th anniversary with vintage-styled President Phenolic and Deluxe kits

Pearl is marking its 75th anniversary with the release of the President range - two vintage-inspired drum kits that include a number of departures from the rest of Pearl’s catalogue.

Pearl President Phenolic

First up is the limited edition (100 kits worldwide) President Phenolic, which harks back to the first drum kit Pearl created and makes use of Phenolic shells. These shells are created using a hermetically pressurised composite material and are sought-after by collectors.

For the President reboot, Pearl is offering the Phenolic shells in a 22”x14”/13”x9”/16”x16” configuration, complete with a matching 14”x5.5” snare and certificate of authenticity.

Pearl President Phenolic will be available in a single Pearl White Oyster finish, and the drums include Pearl’s vintage script badges and classic bass drum logo. But there’s more than just retro visuals, other vintage appointments include original ‘battleship’ lugs, adjustable internal tone mufflers, felt bass drum muffling strip, bass drum-mounted cymbal holder and Gullwing bass drum spurs.

Pearl President Deluxe

Next is the Pearl President Deluxe series, which offers many of the same vintage-style features as the Phenolic, including Battleship lugs, Pearl Script badges, classic bass drum logo, tone mufflers/felt bass drum muffling strip, Gullwing bass drum spurs and bass drum-mounted cymbal arm.

However, the President Deluxe makes use of more traditional Lauan wood shells: known for its dark, fat tone. President Deluxe kits are offered in a choice of two configurations (22”x14”/13”x9”/16”x16” or 20”x14”/12”x8”/14x14”) and two finishes (Ocean Ripple and Desert Ripple).

Matching 14”x5.5” snare drums are available in both finishes (sold separately).

"Lauan shells were the basis for what has come to be known as 'The MIJ (Made in Japan) Sound,'" says Kevin Packard, Combo Marketing Manager at Pearl Corporation. "Though the fittings have been updated, President Series Deluxe drums have an inviting presence to them, with the gritty tonal vibe of the original.”

