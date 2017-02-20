Particle Collider SX7 is a “scientific hybrid synthesizer”

It’s natural to wonder what the sounds of the future might be like, but, remarkably, Eplex7 DSP says that its new synth will enable you to hear them right now.

Particle Collider SX7 is billed as a “scientific hybrid synthesizer” that will give you “the sound of a new century”. It features a wavetable oscillator into which you can load external waveforms, a re-synthesisator, a morpher engine with filters, a Glitch X Buffer and a time tunnel effect.

It all sounds suitably scientific - we’re almost inclined to say that we’re blinded by the science of it - but the bottom line is that Particle Collider SX7 is an instrument that’s designed to be used by anyone who needs modern FX sounds and atmospheres.

Find out more on the Eplex7 DSP website. Particle Collider SX7 is available as a Windows VST plugin and costs €59.90 (introductory price is €28.90). You can download a demo, too.