Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul dies aged 54

Music world pays tribute to iconic Damageplan and Hellyeah member

Pantera drummer and co-founder Vinnie Paul Abbott has died aged 54, the band announced on Facebook.

According to TMZ, the drummer died in his sleep at his home in Las Vegas on Friday evening (22 June). The cause of death is yet to be determined.

Abbott was famed for his double-bass-pedal-infused groove-metal stylings with the hugely influential Pantera, which he founded with brother Dimebag Darrell Abbott in 1981, recording landmark albums such as Cowboys From Hell and Vulgar Display Of Power.

Following the band's split in 2003, Vinnie Paul went on to form Damageplan with Dimebag, before the guitarist was shot dead onstage at a 2004 gig in Columbus, Ohio.

Vinnie Paul's most recent project was Hellyeah, formed in 2006 with former Mudvayne singer Chad Gray and Nothingface guitarist Tom Maxwell.

Musicians have lined up to pay tribute to Vinnie Paul on social media – we've shared a selection of tributes below.

Remembering our friend Vinnie Paul today. A good man gone way too soon. Alice In Chains

Tragic news about Vinnie Paul today. He was one of the warmest people I knew. A truly good & fun friend. We're going to miss you more than you could possibly have known. RIP buddy. Slash

