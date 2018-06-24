Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul dies aged 54

Pantera drummer and co-founder Vinnie Paul Abbott has died aged 54, the band announced on Facebook.

According to TMZ, the drummer died in his sleep at his home in Las Vegas on Friday evening (22 June). The cause of death is yet to be determined.

Abbott was famed for his double-bass-pedal-infused groove-metal stylings with the hugely influential Pantera, which he founded with brother Dimebag Darrell Abbott in 1981, recording landmark albums such as Cowboys From Hell and Vulgar Display Of Power.

Following the band's split in 2003, Vinnie Paul went on to form Damageplan with Dimebag, before the guitarist was shot dead onstage at a 2004 gig in Columbus, Ohio.

Vinnie Paul's most recent project was Hellyeah, formed in 2006 with former Mudvayne singer Chad Gray and Nothingface guitarist Tom Maxwell.

Musicians have lined up to pay tribute to Vinnie Paul on social media – we've shared a selection of tributes below.

GOD BLESS VINNIE PAUL - 1964-2O18 - FATHER VINNIE,Your Compassion for others & Your Love for seeing everyone around you Happy I will never forget - Your Heart of Gold Made The World a Better Place - Go be w/Your BELOVED BROTHER - I LOVE YOU - tBLSt SDMF pic.twitter.com/8VC3T3hQa2June 23, 2018

Remembering our friend Vinnie Paul today. A good man gone way too soon. Alice In Chains A photo posted by @aliceinchains on Jun 23, 2018 at 7:30am PDT

The World has lost another legend. He was an inspiration and a good friend... We will miss you Vinnie Paul. R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/KhCy2HKgMWJune 23, 2018

Sad to hear about my friend Vinnie Paul’s passing. One of the true great ones. He’ll truly be missed. RIP Brother.June 23, 2018

We are deeply saddened to hear that our dear friend and brother, Vinnie Paul has passed away. Rest in Peace Vinnie, you will truly be missed and forever remembered. @Pantera @hellyeahband #VinniePaul pic.twitter.com/1y6r0mBRy5June 23, 2018

Rock in peace sonicbombast Texas bloodbrother Vinnie Paul. I will jam for you forever.June 23, 2018