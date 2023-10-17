Cheesy does it: Ohm Force returns with Frohmager, a new version of its classic free filter plugin that promises even more flavour

Having made its collection of legacy plugins free earlier this year, Ohm Force has now returned with the new Frohmager filter… which is also free. 

Not that we’re complaining: this updated version of the original Frohmage - a classic freebie from 2001 - riffs on the idea that the Moon is made of cheese, and there’s a cow involved as well (to jump over the Moon, we assume).

None of that really matters, though - what you really need to know is that the “cult classic resonant filter” is back, but now with modulation options aplenty. These include an ADSR, envelope follower and ‘classic’ and ‘unique’ LFOs that can modulate each other. There are also macros for live performance and fast preset browsing.

It sounds like this could be the first of several plugin reboots from Ohm Force, and if it’s anything like as good as Frohmage, Frohmager will be well worth downloading. It’s available now for PC and Mac and runs in VST/AU/AAX formats.

Go and smell the cheese on the Ohm Force website.

