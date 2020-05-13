Numark’s new Mixtrack FX DJ controllers promise pro features at a beginner-friendly price

Digital DJing is getting ever-more affordable, and Numark’s new Mixtrack FX DJ controllers provide yet more good examples of this. The range includes the 4-deck Mixtrack Platinum FX and 2-deck Mixtrack Pro FX.

The Mixtrack Platinum FX features a pair of 6-inch jog wheels, each of which has a central display, and includes a 24-bit audio interface, six dedicated software effects buttons for easy transitions, and 16 performance pads for hot cues, auto loop, fader cuts and sampling.

The effects section includes echo, reverb, flanger, phaser and high/low-pass filters, and there are dual paddle triggers.

Mixtrack Pro FX is very similar in terms of design, but loses the 4-deck mixing option and doesn’t have the jog wheel displays.

“The key here - as with all Numark DJ products - is fun,” says Chris Roman, Senior Product

Manager for Numark. It’s fun to let your ideas and creativity flow with a controller whose features work with you instead of getting in your way. These new Mixtracks make you a better DJ, no matter where you are on the spectrum.”

Both controllers ship with a copy of Serato DJ Lite, which enables you to stream songs from Tidal or SoundCloud.

Mixtrack Pro FX and Mixtrack Platinum FX cost £215 and £245 respectively and will be available this month. Find out more on the Numark website.