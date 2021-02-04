Novation teases new Circuit music-making hardware and says it’ll be “worth the hype”

Novation has all but confirmed that it will be adding to its line of Circuit grooveboxes on 9 February.
A video, titled “Circuit - The journey has just begun…”, features words of praise for the existing models in the range - Circuit and Circuit Mono Station - and points out that they have more than 32,000 users.
There’s also a reference to the regular firmware updates that have made the Circuit products such good value.
Unveiled in 2015, the original Circuit is a standalone, digital instrument featuring a four-part drum machine, two six-note polyphonic synths and a deceptively deep sequencer. The Circuit Mono Station, meanwhile, takes these sequencing capabilities and twins them from the synth engine from Novation’s Bass Station II.
Where we go next on the Circuit journey remains to be seen, but a sub-heading on the Facebook video post says that whatever’s coming is “worth the hype”. You’ll be able to judge for yourself in a few days’ time.