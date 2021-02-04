Novation teases new Circuit music-making hardware and says it’ll be “worth the hype”

Novation has all but confirmed that it will be adding to its line of Circuit grooveboxes on 9 February.

A video, titled “Circuit - The journey has just begun…”, features words of praise for the existing models in the range - Circuit and Circuit Mono Station - and points out that they have more than 32,000 users.

There’s also a reference to the regular firmware updates that have made the Circuit products such good value.

Unveiled in 2015, the original Circuit is a standalone, digital instrument featuring a four-part drum machine, two six-note polyphonic synths and a deceptively deep sequencer. The Circuit Mono Station, meanwhile, takes these sequencing capabilities and twins them from the synth engine from Novation’s Bass Station II .

Where we go next on the Circuit journey remains to be seen, but a sub-heading on the Facebook video post says that whatever’s coming is “worth the hype”. You’ll be able to judge for yourself in a few days’ time.